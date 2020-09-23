September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Construction of the signage at the entrance of the Chlorakas community

By Press Release01
Pr Neapolis Chlorakas

The construction of the signage at the entrance of Chlorakas is the result of the collaboration between the Department of Architecture, Land and Environmental Sciences of Neapolis University and the community council and technical department of Chlorakas.

The specific structure constitutes the materialisation of one of four preselected student proposals, produced during a design workshop, in the academic year 2018-2019, under the supervision of Eleni Hadjinicolaou and Giannis Koutsolambros and the dean of the school Solon Xenopoulos.

All students of the course and especially those of the four preselected proposals, worked creatively as well as professionally, in all stages of their proposals, from the initial concept to the materialisation of the project.

The proposal which finally was used is by design student Evgenios Zingas.

 



Related posts

20 youngsters identified in boisterous Paralimni school celebration

George Psyllides

UCy secures €900,000 in funding for medieval study

Annette Chrysostomou

‘First Step’ Vocational Training Programme Concludes

Press Release

Teachers unions say discussion still needed on distance learning

Katy Turner

Tidal disruptions in Cypriot research

.

Neapolis University Paphos: quality studies in psychology

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign