September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 36 new cases on Wednesday, mostly footballers (Updated)

By Nick Theodoulou01899
Covid 19 4922384 1280 960x720

The health ministry announced 36 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 1,654 recorded since the outbreak in March.

Twenty-eight cases were found via private testing, and the bulk of these were 18 footballers from the Larnaca-based Ethnikos Achnas team. One footballer tested positive on Tuesday, but it was not announced until Wednesday morning.

Three are from the family environment of one of the players.

Two other cases were found after 123 tests were done at the general hospital laboratories, one new case as a result of 799 tests on travellers, four cases were found after 157 contact tracing tests and one case was identified after 235 tests were done after referrals by doctors.

A further five cases were identified as part of a company testing its employees and four of them are Czechs who arrived in Cyprus on September 15.

Another case concerns a British woman, a permanent resident of Cyprus, who took a test after presenting symptoms.

A Lebanese person who arrived on September 20 and took a test in order to return also tested positive.

As for the two tests carried out at laboratories at the general hospitals, one concerns a nurse at Larnaca general hospital who was tested positive after a family member was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The second person tested had symptoms since September 20.

A student also tested positive as part of pre operation protocols.

Contact tracing revealed four positive cases, three of whom are linked to a player from the Nea Salaminas football team. The fourth person from contact tracing is linked to a cluster in Larnaca.

Finally, one traveller tested positive after arriving from London in Larnaca on Tuesday.



