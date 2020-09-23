Coronavirus: additional measures for Larnaca in effort to break clusters

Additional measures against the spread of coronavirus will be implemented in Larnaca where around four clusters of Covid-19 have emerged, leading member of the government’s scientific team said on Wednesday.

Leondios Kostrikis, Professor of Virology at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus and member of the epidemiological team of the Health Ministry, told CNA the situation was particularly worrisome, but ruled out the possibility of a lockdown.

He said the measures would be of a local nature, similar to those implemented in Limassol in August when there was a specific cluster.

Asked about the nature of the measures, he added: “I cannot tell you exactly, but they will have to do with limiting the number of people at gatherings, the possibility of limiting the number of people in closed and outdoor spaces of restaurants and similar issues.”

In Larnaca, there are 57 people across the various clusters. There are four big clusters, with the Kition Bishopric being the largest, he explained. There is also a cluster of cases from a restaurant located along Larnaca’s beach front, from a beach hotel and a football team. The latter, he went on, caused a new cluster in a second football team in the district.

Kostrikis ruled out the possibility of a new lockdown, saying that this scenario was remote and not deemed necessary right now. “We need local measures focusing on the number of people gathering,” he said, adding that measures seem to be observed not as rigorously as before among family contacts or in the professional or social realms “therefore there is an increase in these clusters.”

Kostrikis also referred to reports that a student at the University of Cyprus has tested positive and said the initial test appeared to have come up with a false positive and the student was not infected.

The sample was tested again at the University of Cyprus lab and turned out negative. He the student repeated the test in a private lab and it also turned out negative. Kostrikis also said that the sample was tested at the university lab, using his own technique.

Asked to elaborate, Kostrikis said that it was based on a patent he himself developed and which was patented in the US in 2011. This patent was used to diagnose SARS 1, the first coronavirus pandemic in 2003. He said that he modified the patent to diagnose SARS 2, while the method was also evaluated by three international organisations with 100 per cent accuracy.

As for using his patented test more broadly, Kostrikis said it was only used for research purposes.

The method would have to be adapted by a biotechnology company for mass production for broader use, he added.

Speaking about the situation in schools, the professor said that there were no serious signs of an outbreak so far, but said that people should be extremely careful. “The use of a mask should not be eliminated for any reason, both for teachers and pupils,” he said.

Asked about his prediction for the coming winter, Kostrikis said that the transmission of the virus was increasing as people tended to stay indoors as autumn sets in, and this facilitates contagion. The epidemic will eventually be eradicated through vaccination, as was the case with other contagious diseases, he concluded.





