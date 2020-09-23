September 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Ethnikos Achnas announces 17 new cases

Seventeen new cases were announced by Ethnikos Achnas, the Larnaca-based football team, on Wednesday – comprising of 13 football players and four members of staff.

The football team announced the cases on their Facebook page, along with a statement saying that training is postponed.

The cases were announced ahead of the official release of the day’s new figures by the health ministry.

 



