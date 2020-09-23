September 23, 2020

Coronavirus: Staff say Famagusta hospital should remain open to all

By Evie Andreou00
Famagusta general hospital

Staff at the Famagusta general hospital plan to go on a short work stoppage on Thursday to protest plans for the hospital to once again only treat coronavirus patients, a move which they say is unfair on other patients.

A doctor working at the hospital told the Cyprus Mail the move is expected to be enforced within the coming days.

The hospital, that has been designated as the reference hospital for Covid-19, operates a wing for coronavirus patients with 13 beds and an increased care unit. The idea is to reserve more beds in case of an increase in cases and need for more space for patients.

“They should not enforce a lockdown because the hospital should serve also other patients,” the staff member said.

The paediatric department has already shut down, the doctor said, while extending this would mean no other services to locals.

“It will affect all other patients,” the doctor said.

This would be the second lockdown of the hospital. The first one was from mid-March and mid-May.

Staff feel that the government ought to distribute coronavirus patients to all hospitals arguing that patients in need of intensive care are sent to other hospitals anyway.

The work stoppage is expected to take place between noon and 1pm.



