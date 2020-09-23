September 23, 2020

Coronavirus: two additional cases, one a football player announced on Wednesday

By Staff Reporter00
Two additional cases of coronavirus were announced Wednesday morning by the health authorities that were not included in Tuesday’s tally of 15.

The two cases involve a football player at Ethnikos Achnas who underwent a test after experiencing symptoms.  “All appropriate actions have been taken according to the relevant protocols,” the health ministry said.

The second individual is a student attending a special school in Larnaca who underwent a Covid test as part of a pre-op procedure.

Both the family and the management of the school unit have been informed and all the necessary procedures have already been launched to isolate close contacts, the ministry said, while the other students, teachers and staff have already been informed.

Contact tracing has started and the school remains closed to disinfect the premises.

Of the 15 cases announced on Tuesday, nine are players and staff of Nea Salamina football club. This cluster now numbers 20 people.



Staff Reporter

