Cyprus ranked low on spending money for recreation and sport, report shows

Cyprus is among the EU member states where governments spend little money on recreation and sport, newly published Eurostat numbers show.

In 2018, the ratio of government recreation and sport expenditure to total expenditure varied across EU countries, from 0.4 per cent of the total expenditure in Bulgaria, Ireland and Malta, to 2.1 per cent in Hungary.

Cyprus is ranked number 17 with 0.7 per cent.

Recreation and sport government expenditure per inhabitant was above €200 in six EU member states in 2018: Luxembourg (€500 per inhabitant), Sweden (€254), Finland (€226), France (€204), the Netherlands (€202) and Denmark (€201).

In contrast, the lowest recreation and sport expenditure per inhabitant was recorded in Bulgaria (€11), Romania (€30) and Slovakia (€31), followed by Lithuania (€35) and Croatia (€39).

On this scale, Cyprus is in 16th place, having spent €69 per inhabitant.

In 2018, the EU’s 27 member states spent €50.7 billion of government expenditure on recreation and sport. Overall in the EU, general government has remained relatively stable as a percentage of total expenditure since 2001.



