Flower Boutique – The local technology company reinventing the way we buy flowers

Now, more than ever, the way we buy products and services is changing. Amid a global pandemic, with people all around the world in quarantine, online shopping has become more important than ever before.

A local company fully aware of the changing landscape, Flower Boutique is prepared to offer customers the best possible online shopping experience. Founded in Cyprus, the brand describes itself as a ‘technology company with a passion for flowers’. It offers same-day and most of the times within an hour delivery island-wide using Svelta, a new innovative e-commerce delivery service on a range of fresh flower bouquets, flower boxes as well as long lasting preserved roses for special occasions and corporate events.

Flower Boutique may be an online flower shop, but the service it provides is as personal as you can get. The team is committed to putting a smile both on the face of the recipient, and that of the sender, and pulls out all the stops to do so. Their premium flower bouquets are presented in equally premium packaging, setting them apart from the competition. The company also offers personalised gift cards, allowing customers to craft tailor-made messages to their loved ones.



That personal touch extends to the company’s customer support. This is not one of those faceless online retailers you can never find contact details for. Whether you have questions about their products or trouble with an order, Flower Boutique’s customer support team are on hand to help, 24/7. You can contact them day or night by phone, email or via one of many online messengers including Whatsapp, Viber and Facebook Messenger – technology company, remember?

Flowers have played a big role throughout human history as emotional gestures and gifts. In fact, evidence suggests the custom has been a significant part of our culture since at least the middle ages. Happily, the act of gifting flowers itself hasn’t remained stuck in the past. More and more florists are steadily making the transition from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to online-only shop fronts, with brands like Flower Boutique leading the way.

This trend means it is now easier than ever before to order beautiful bouquets for any number of special occasions, including birthday or anniversary celebrations, weddings or baptisms, and even corporate parties. We’re sorry to say, this also means that neglectful partners are slowly running out of answers to the question “where are my flowers?”. In fact, Flower Boutique even offers a flower subscription service! So, if you’re one of the aforementioned partners, why not say “I’m sorry” with premium, boutique flower bouquets, delivered once a week, for a month? We’re sure you’ll be forgiven.

Despite their success, the team at Flower Boutique are not happy resting on their laurels. New products and services to complement the existing range are coming soon including, dare we say it, chocolates and wine through the new website Cava Boutique! And although the local company currently only operates in home territory, there are already plans underway to expand through a franchising model. If that means even easier access to boutique floral bouquets and other premium products, in more locations, we can only see that as a good thing.

For more information you may visit the website https://flower.boutique or call us at 700 88 678





