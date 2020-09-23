September 23, 2020

Cyprus

Greek president hopes CMP’s work will accelerate, visits lab, court and museum

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Supreme Court (PIO)

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday said she hoped the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) would accelerate, so that relatives could have a clearer picture about the fate of their loved ones.

Sakellaropoulou, who wrapped up her three-day visit to the island on Wednesday went to the CMP lab to view the work being done in identifying the remains of missing persons.

She said the CMP’s work was important for relatives of missing persons, who have the right to know the fate of their loved ones and see they receive a proper burial.

Sakellaropoulou said she hoped the work could be accelerated because every day that passed “things become more difficult”.

She said it was an issue of concern to both communities, adding that there were also Greek citizens on the missing list. “So this is very much important and shows how much the communities can cooperate on a such not only scientific but also humanitarian work,” she added.

“I am very much impressed by the work done here and I really wish every success to their work which is very important to all of us,” she noted.

Sakellaropoulou also visited the Supreme Court and the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia on Wednesday.



