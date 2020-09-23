September 23, 2020

League Cup results

By Reuters News Service00
Carabao Cup Third Round Luton Town V Manchester United
Manchester United advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with victory at Championship side Luton

Sep 22 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the English League Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST)
3rd Round
——————————————————————
Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur postponed
West Bromwich Albion (0) 6 Brentford (0) 7
…. full-time: 2-2 penalties: 4-5
Brentford win 7-6 on penalties
Newport County (2) 3 Watford (0) 1
West Ham United (2) 5 Hull City (0) 1
Luton Town (0) 0 Manchester United (1) 3

Wednesday, September 23 fixtures (BST/GMT)
Preston North End v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900/1800)
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1900/1800)
Millwall v Burnley (1900/1800)
Stoke City v Gillingham (1900/1800)
Morecambe v Newcastle United (1945/1845)
Leicester City v Arsenal (1945/1845)
Fleetwood Town v Everton (1945/1845)
Chelsea v Barnsley (1945/1845)
Thursday, September 24 fixtures (BST/GMT)
Bristol City v Aston Villa (1900/1800)
Lincoln City v Liverpool (1945/1845)
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845)



