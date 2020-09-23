September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Local government workers to hold one-hour strike

By Jonathan Shkurko024

Local government workers will go on strike for an hour on Thursday from 11am to 12pm to protest delays to local government reform, according to an announcement released by unions Sek, Peo and Deok.

The one-hour strike also aims to raise awareness of several other issues the workers are facing, such as staff shortages.

The unions are blaming the staffing issues on the government’s decision to introduce stricter policies to approve new positions.

They also added that the strike will be held in full compliance with the current Covid-19 protocols issued by the health ministry.

Workers will be able not help members of the public while on strike, so emergency staff will be brought in to deal with any emergencies that might occur.

Four separate strikes will be held in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, with the main protest taking place outside the capital’s municipal building.



