September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Morphou is not a bargaining chip, mayor says

By Evie Andreou00

Morphou mayor Victoras Hadjiavraam on Wednesday said the occupied town has never been a trading card and is not up for grabs, after Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar’s statements that Morphou would not be returned in a future Cyprus settlement.

Hadjiavraam said in response to Tatar’s statements, that Morphou “is not up for bargaining and is not for sale nor was, is or will be a trading card.”

“Morphou solely belongs to Morphou refugees, who will never resign from their inalienable right to return,” Hadjiavraam said in a written statement.

He added that Tatar had no right to decide and announce which areas will be returned and which will not.

“The territory they hold, they hold illegally and through the violent enforcement of the Turkish occupation army,” he said.

The faits accomplis created by the invasion and the illegal occupation, he said, give “Tatar and the illegal regime no rights over the occupied areas”.

Hadjiavraam was responding to statements by Tatar on Tuesday during a visit to Morphou as part of his election campaign, where he reportedly said the town would not be given back.

“We will not give Morphou, the case is closed,” he said according to media reports in the north.



