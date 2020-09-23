September 23, 2020

Motorcyclist riding stolen bike seriously injured

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Limassol on Tuesday evening after he lost control of his bike.

The bike he was riding overturned and hit a pavement.

The 20-year-old man who was not wearing a helmet was injured and taken to Limassol general hospital.

According to police he is in serious condition but his life is not in danger.

The motorbike was reported stolen a week ago.



