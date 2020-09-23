Nicosia prisons to feature on new Netflix series highlighting humanitarian approach

The Nicosia central prisons will feature in a new Netflix documentary based on its humanitarian approach in treating prisoners, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to reports, the TV station has agreed with the prison management that in December a British film crew will come to Cyprus and start shooting inside the prisons in Nicosia, with a presenter talking to both staff members and inmates.

Nicosia prisons is a dual complex consisting of a closed men and women’s wings, and an open prison, that would be similar to a half-way house for both non-violent offenders and those close to completing their sentences.

Inmates who have been told about the deal are reportedly willing to talk about the way they are treated, their living conditions and relationships with other convicts.

A representative of Netflix made the decision to include Cyprus in the documentary series on how prisons operate around the world after visiting the premises.

“What seems to make the prisons of Cyprus special and attracted the interest of the well-known channel, is their unified system of operation, where the closed and the open prison coexist as well as the centre for extra-institutional employment, where the prisoners go to work during the day and return to the prisons in the afternoon,” media reports said.

Prison authorities could not be reached for comment or confirmation on Wednesday.

The Cyprus prison will be contrasted with other prisons which follow more punitive models.

The well-known channel has already started shooting in prisons in Norway where they follow the same philosophy as the Cypriot prisons, humane treatment and rehabilitation, while scenes have already been shot from punitive prisons located in other countries.

The series is expected to start airing in early 2021.

Just a few years ago, in 2015, Cyprus ranked first among European countries for suicide rates in prison.

According to a Council of Europe report, which gathered data from around 50 European countries, the highest suicide rates per 10,000 prisoners in 2014 were recorded in Cyprus, a whopping 44.1, more than double that of the second country on the list, Norway, which recorded 16.1 suicides per 10,000 prisoners. The Europe-wide average is 7.2.

A number of reforms and changes at the Nicosia central prisons in recent years has however drastically improved the situation.

Cyprus prisons recorded no suicides in 2016 and 2017 and just one in 2018.

In July this year, central prison governor Anna Aristotelous highlighted the importance of seeking new practices and alternative penalties, especially for those sentenced to up to two years in jail.

Aristotelous said training programmes have been enriched, as were other actions that are beneficial to the system and the inmates, resulting in the reduction of recidivism compared with other countries.

In general, Aristotelous said, efforts are focused on simulating living in non-prison conditions on the basis of the “work-life balance” model, so that the time of the inmates is balanced, as much as possible, between education, family, work, recreational and athletic activities and living in their personal space, in this case, their holding cell.





