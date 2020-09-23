September 23, 2020

President tells UN secretary-general he’s ready for talks

President Anastasiades in a teleconference call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday night

President Nicos Anastasiades spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres via teleconference on Wednesday night and expressed his readiness to resume talks on the Cyprus problem after elections in the north next month.

Anastasiades said he was ready pick up where talks left-off in Crans-Montana in 2017 and based on what was agreed in Berlin with Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in November last year.

Anastasiades said that despite the Greek Cypriots’ goodwill and determination to find a resolution to the issue, Turkey was hindering such efforts via its actions in the region and issuing threats as regards the closed-off area of Varosha.

The president further emphasised that in order for constructive talks to take place Turkey must reign in its illegal actions in the region.



