September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to have teleconference with Guterres

By Staff Reporter037
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary General will have a teleconference with President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday and with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on October 2, as part of discussions for the 75th UN General Assembly.

The assembly will be held through a series of teleconferences the secretary general will have, as a physical meeting in New York cannot be held due to coronavirus.

Akinci’s office announced the two will discuss the Cyprus problem and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The head of Anastasiades’ office, Victoras Papadopoulos also said the president would inform members of the European People’s Party (EPP) on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s violations on the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, and threats to open the closed city of Varosha, during a teleconference in Wednesday afternoon.

Anastasiades was originally due to head to Brussels for an EU Council meeting to discuss Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean on September 24 and 25, but the conference was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The meeting was subsequently moved to the October 1 and 2.

 



