September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Property-fraud suspect took €125,000 from client, court hears

By Peter Michael00
Larnaca Court

The Larnaca district court remanded a 48-year-old for six days on Wednesday after his arrest on suspicion of extorting thousands from a woman, and money laundering in August 2020.

According to police, last week a woman from Aradippou filed a complaint to police. She told authorities, she met the man – who has a real-estate agency – in August, and he told her about plans for a building he was going to construct in the Mackenzy beach area, where he would sell apartments for €135,000.

The woman said she then gave the man €125,000 in installments during August to buy an apartment.  Police said the woman then asked to see plans and designs for the apartment.

According to authorities, the suspect never presented the plans, leading the woman to request for the return of her money.

After speaking with him on September 18, the woman realised she had been lied to and filed a complaint with police.

Police went with her to the area the man alleged the building would be located and authorities determined it belonged to another architectural firm, unrelated to the 48-year-old.

On Tuesday, police received an arrest warrant for the man and took him into custody in Aradippou.

During investigations at his office, police seized evidence.

After receiving written consent from the suspect officers also searched his home and three cars, and seized €1,650.

Questioned by police, the suspect allegedly said he took €75,000 at first and then €50,000 from the woman, which he used to pay off personal debts.

He also alleged there were receipts in his office that showed what he used the money for.

Police will continue their investigations, examine the receipts and files from the man’s office, and request for a warrant to examine his accounts.



