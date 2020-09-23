September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Reclaiming the blues

By Eleni Philippou00
Blues

With a one-day festival, Yurts in Cyprus aims to bring blues-rock back to those in Paphos. On Saturday three local bands will be taking the stage to perform. The Reclaiming: Back Again to Blues Rock is an annual event by the Yurts, which this year is taking place in autumn – if we can call late September autumn.

Earlier this month, the Simou venue had planned its annual reggae event with a line-up of bands, yet it fell victim to Covid restrictions. Let’s hope their next event will be a reality. Bringing the music is popular local blues band The Zilla Project, perhaps the most well-known band on the island in this genre. Also in the line-up is Marios Danos and the Dizzy Bees, a power rock trio that swings from Blues to Rock and covers songs from past decades. With a subtle taste of psychedelia and improvisation the textured and atmospheric vibe that defines their sound unfolds. Last to join the other two bands is a classical trio going by the name The Real Life playing guitar, bass and drums in blues and classic rock rhythms.

The event will begin around 5pm and last until just before midnight. As the current reality has it, spaces for this event are limited so all those interested in attending are advised to reserve their €20-ticket by texting 97 629148 with a list of names and number of adults and kids – though kids under 12 enter for free. Since it’s a bit of a drive to get there, Yurts in Cyprus are offering free camping accommodation to anyone who doesn’t want to drive back late that night, right under the September night sky with much cooler temperatures up there.

 

Reclaiming: Back Again to Blues Rock

Three local bands to perform live. September 26. Yurts in Cyprus, Simou, Paphos. 5pm -11.45pm. €20. Tel: 97-629148



Related posts

Cyprus ranked low on spending money for recreation and sport, report shows

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest for speeding, driving under the influence of drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: two premises, eight individuals booked

Annette Chrysostomou

Motorcyclist riding stolen bike seriously injured

Annette Chrysostomou

More than €250,000 spent to police disputed Turkish Cypriot property

Evie Andreou

Pasykaf launches public awareness campaign on thyroid cancer

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign