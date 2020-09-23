September 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Rediscovering the A. G. Leventis Gallery: Orpheus and the world of dreams

By CM Guest Columnist00
Welcome to Leventis Gallery online creative programme dedicated to its unique works.
In this first programme we will explore the story of Orpheus in the work of Nikos Engonopoulous. Click play and tune in with us to discover the magical world of dreams!
What does your dream catcher look like? We can’t wait to see your unique creations! Send your photos to [email protected] or tag the gallery via Facebook @agleventisgallery!


