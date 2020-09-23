September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twenty-one Syrians arrive at Cape Greco

By Nick Theodoulou01811
File photo

A boat carrying 21 people from Syria arrived at Cape Greco on Wednesday afternoon and are due to be taken to the Pournara reception centre.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, police identified the boat early on Wednesday morning and dispatched the port authorities and naval police to the area. Just before midday the boat was assisted to Cape Greco.

There were 21 people on the boat, including five men, seven women and nine children.

Four of the women and the nine children appeared to be suffering from dehydration and were taken to the Famagusta general hospital for tests and possible treatment.

The rest are waiting on the boat, docked at Ayia Napa marina, until coronavirus tests are complete. The group will be taken to the Pournara migrant reception centre.

The police carried out all the necessary procedures related to the coronavirus testing protocols and their details were taken.

 



Related posts

Urgent plea for blood donations

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: eight new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Looking again at Loukia Nikolaidou: stories

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: more than one third total cases asymptomatic

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: testing begins in Achna after football team infected

Evie Andreou

Banks ‘unlikely to extend moratorium’ on loan repayments

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign