Waste-water treatment plant for Achna

The signing of the agreement on Wednesday.

A contract for the design, construction, and operation of a €44 million waste-water treatment plant in Achna was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis.

The plant would serve the municipalities of Dheryia and Sotria, as well as the communities of Xylofagou, Xylotymbou, Ormidhia, Ayios Georgios Acheritou, Avgorou, Achna, Liopetri, and Frenaros.

After the meeting, Kadis said Cyprus is lacking in the field of waste-water treatment, and the plant in Achna would be a step in the right direction for Cyprus.

Construction of the plant will be conducted by Cyfield Engineering and Contracting Public Ltd, the ministry announced.

 

 



