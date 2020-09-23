When to see a doctor for back pain: 5 signs it’s time

There are degrees of back pain, so when should you see a doctor? This helpful guide shows when to see a doctor for back pain.

An astounding 75-85% of people will experience back pain at some point in their life. The good news is that not all that pain requires a trip to the doctor. For that reason, it’s important to know when to see a doctor for back pain based on your symptoms.

Thirty one million Americans suffer from back pain today. Bad posture, traumatic injuries, and other musculoskeletal conditions inform long-term back problems.

Whether you have acute or chronic back pain, you may need to see a doctor. Here’s what to know about back pain treatment.

1. Numbness or tingling

If you’ve lost sensation in your legs, arms, or back as a result of your back pain, you’re experiencing acute symptoms. Loss of sensation’s a tell-tale sign of deeper trauma, which calls for a doctor’s attention.

2. Trauma

Often, acute symptoms come from traumatic injuries. If you’ve recently gotten injured or had an accident, intensified symptoms are telling you it’s time for more help.

If you don’t know what’s caused your symptoms, know that trauma comes from long-standing discomfort too. Don’t wait too long to get a second opinion.

3. Bladder control battles

There’s a connection between acute lumbar back pain and loss of bowel and bladder control. It may seem odd how the two connect, which delays people getting more help.

Even if you don’t make the connection right away, someone else can. Consider an expert opinion.

4. Fever

Fevers are another symptom that registers as blind spots. Stagnant inflammation manifests somehow and it must find its way out of the body.

If you feel it’s unusual to get sick soon after a back complaint, that’s when to see a doctor for back pain.

5. More pain at night

Nighttime is tough for injuries and physical ailments. Lack of movement causes inflammatory buildup and heightens symptoms. If you find nighttime’s your worst time, it’s time for more help.

Relieving back pain

Alongside your symptoms, it’s important to examine your pain relief protocol.

If you’ve tried relieving back pain with hot and cold packs, over-the-counter medicine, stretching, exercise, baths, and topical creams, you’re in need of a diagnostic.

If you’ve tried natural back pain relief methods like acupuncture, chiropractic medicine, massage, CBD, and herbal aids without success, that’s also a sign.

Tracking your back pain remedies helps better understand the progression of your symptoms.

Know when to see a doctor for back pain

If you feel you’ve tried it all, that’s when to see a doctor for back pain. Symptoms can feel like impossible jigsaw puzzles and you don’t have to solve it alone.

Assessing your pain relief protocol with the doctor helps them know what hasn’t worked. As a result, you can get a new and effective plan.

To know what works, you have to know what doesn’t. Get your body back in balance with a doctor’s opinion.

