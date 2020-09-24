13 essential tips on how to apply perfume for a long lasting scent

Applying perfume may seem as easy as spritz and go, but there’s a science to smelling nice. Here are the top tips on how to apply perfume correctly.

If you’re wondering why the scent of your perfume only lasts for around two hours max then starts to fade away, you’re probably not applying your perfume correctly.

There is a science to smelling nice and it involves how and where you’re applying your perfume. If you’re wondering how to apply perfume, keep reading for our top tips on how to apply perfume correctly.

Buy the right strength of perfume

First, let’s talk about fragrance concentration and how it affects how long your scents last and the intensity. Fragrance concentration refers to the strength of a fragrance and the percentage of perfume composition in a fragrance, or its blend of natural and chemical ingredients.

All perfumes are divided into several types or categories according to their concentration. They are cologne or Eau de Cologne, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum, and perfume or Extrait de Parfum.

The fragrances with a low fragrance concentration are often fresher, lighter, and their lasting power is not very long. If you want something not too heavy or saturated, choose Eau de Cologne or Eau de Toilette.

If you’re looking for something deeper and more intense, go for Eau de Parfum or Extrait de Parfum (we love alien perfume by Thierry Mugler!) Perfumes with a higher fragrance concentration will last much longer but keep in mind, are probably much more expensive.

These fragrances with a higher perfume concentration contain more fragrance oils and less alcohol.

Eau De Cologne (EDC or Cologne): 2.5%. A light and refreshing fragrance that is perfect for warm days.

Eau de Toilette (EDT): 5-15%. A less intense and cheaper form of Eau de Parfum that is perfect for the daytime.

Eau de Parfum (EDP): 15-20%. A saturated and long-lasting fragrance that is perfect for day and evening time.

Extrait de Parfum (Parfum): 20-30%. The most expensive and saturated form of fragrance that is perfect for both day and evening time.

Store your perfume in a cool, dark place

Fragrances like stability and can break down in fluctuating temperatures or humidity. Heat, humidity, and light will break down your perfumes and lessen the quality and intensity. So avoid storing your scents in the bathroom or other damp and humid areas.

Keep your fragrances stored in a cool and dry place away from sunlight, like a drawer away, for example, on a shelf in your closet or on a vanity table.

Make sure skin is moisturized before application

To maximize the lasting power of your perfume, apply the fragrance right after you get out of the shower and again after you moisturize your skin. The more moisturized your skin is, the better it retains the aroma.

Oilier skin also retains fragrances longer, so using an oil-based lotion will help lock in the scent.

Apply to your pulse points

If you’re wondering how to apply perfume, the answer is to apply it right on your pulse points. Pulse points are where your arteries are closest to the surface of your skin and right where you can feel your heartbeat.

Spritzing directly on your pulse points or “warm points” helps your fragrance smell brighter and more intense.

Some of the best pulse points for perfume application are: on your wrists, behind your ears, on your neck between clavicles, on the fold of your elbows, and behind your knees.

You can also spritz the fragrance on your cleavage ankles, calves, or belly button.

Don’t rub the fragrance in

Once you spritz the perfume on your wrists, you will probably have the urge to rub it in since that is what most people often do. DON’T. Rubbing in your perfume can alter the scent of your fragrance as well as lessen its lasting power.

Rubbing in your fragrance breaks down and makes the top notes disappear faster rather than spraying the perfume on your skin and letting it air dry.

Spray fragrance onto your hairbrush and brush through your hair

Did you know that your hair holds the scent of any fragrance longer than your skin? Try spraying a small amount of your perfume onto your hairbrush before you brush your hair.

You can also opt to spray directly on your hair, but keep in mind that the alcohol in most perfumes can make your hair dry and damage it. Remember to only spray your perfume on freshly-washed hair. The natural oils of your hair can alter and affect the scent of your fragrance.

If you’re looking for a fragrance that won’t damage your hair, many designers and niche perfume brands have fragrances marketed as “hair perfumes”. You can find these hair perfumes at Dior, Chanel, Diptyque, and at many other brands.

Use matching scented lotion and other products

Sometimes your favorite fragrance comes in a body wash or lotion. Using matching scented lotion and other products is a fantastic way to amplify and achieve a long-lasting scent.

It is important you stick to the same or similar scent and avoid combining your fragrance with different scents, especially ones that are very strong.

Spray perfume on cotton balls and put in a plastic bag to use for touch-ups

If your favorite fragrance doesn’t come in a small travel-size, or if you don’t want to carry around a heavy glass bottle in your bag all day, try this hack for a scent boost on the go.

Spritz your fragrance on a few wet cotton balls or cotton swabs and store them in a plastic bag. Gently squeeze out all of the air and voilà, your own DIY perfume touch up kit.

The cotton balls and swabs should stay moist enough to apply and dab on later throughout the day.

Spray on bare skin

How do you apply perfume? Spray it on bare skin, not your clothes. Perfume lasts the longest and smells best when melded with the natural oils of your body. Some fragrances can also leave stains when applied directly onto clothes, especially if sprayed onto delicate fabrics like silk.

Also, avoid spraying your perfume on jewelry because it can lead to damage.

It is true that our clothes retain the scent of perfume for a long time, and if you want to spray your fragrance directly onto your clothes, do so at your own risk.

You can also try spraying your perfume on your scarf as a last resort, doing this will create an added scented aura around you.

Rub vaseline on first

If your skin is dry, try applying some vaseline to your pulse points before spraying on your perfume. Dabbing on vaseline, or any unscented skin balm, amplifies the scent of your fragrance and helps make it last longer because the oils help retain your perfume’s scent.

Line your drawers with scented tissue paper

If you have a signature scent, you probably want your clothing to smell like it as well. You can opt to spray your perfume directly onto your clothes in your drawer, but as we mentioned before, doing this can stain the fabrics.

Instead, spay your favorite perfume onto some tissue paper and use them to line your drawers. The scent will subtly permeate the fabrics without the risk of staining your clothes, like your favorite silk blouse.

Keep your perfume in Its original bottle

The process of storing your perfume in separate fancy bottles is somewhat outdated, but some people still like to do it anyway. These fancy bottles with the cute and vintage-inspired spray pump may look sophisticated and glamourous, but they allow oxygen (fragrance’s number one enemy) to saturate your fragrance.

Some people also like to transfer some of their perfume to a small travel-sized plastic spray bottle. Switching bottles can also alter your perfume’s chemical makeup, so it’s best to purchase your perfume brand’s travel-sized option instead (or try our hack mentioned above).

Spray from the right distance

When you apply your perfume, hold the bottle around five to seven inches away from your skin. The key here is to avoid spraying too close which results in large drops of perfume on your skin.

Also, you want to avoid spraying too little. A popular way people believe is an excellent way of applying perfume on skin is spraying a ton of perfume into the air and then walking through it. If you’re wondering how to apply perfume, avoid this popular method.

Spraying the air with fragrance and walking through it is a waste of product and the fragrance will evaporate after a short amount of time since only a small amount made it onto your skin.

Now you know how to apply perfume with our 13 essential tips

There is a science to smelling nice and it involves how and where you’re applying your perfume. If you’re wondering why the scent of your perfume only lasts for around two hours max then starts to fade away, you’re probably not applying your perfume correctly.

If you were wondering how to apply perfume, we hope our top tips on how to apply perfume correctly answered your questions.

If you found this article helpful, check out our blog for more!





