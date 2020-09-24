September 24, 2020

Another motorcyclist injured on stolen bike

A 19-year-old motorcyclist riding a stolen motorbike was critically injured in a road accident in Limassol on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 4.40pm on Makarios avenue when the man who had an 18-year-old teenager as a passenger collided with a car driven by a 44-year-old woman.

The two men who were not wearing helmets were injured and taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital.

The 19-year-old was transferred to Nicosia hospital due to the severity of his injuries while the 18-year-old received first aid and was discharged.

The driver of the car was arrested but was released after being questioned.

During the investigation it emerged that the motorbike involved in the accident had been reported stolen on Tuesday.

Just a day earlier another man riding a stolen motorbike was seriously injured in an accident in Limassol. The 20-year old man was also not wearing a protective helmet.

On Sunday, a 33-year-old biker died after his motorbike fell down a cliff in the Limassol district.



