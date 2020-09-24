September 24, 2020

Apoel take on Bosnians in Europa League qualifying

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Apoel Web
Apoel face Bosnian club Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday as part of the Europa League’s third qualifying round

Apoel face Bosnian club Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday as part of the Europa League’s third qualifying round. The game will take place at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia and is scheduled to start at 21:00 Cyprus time.

The Bosnians are coming off the back of back-to-back wins, defeating Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana 2-3 in the Europa League and local side Mladost 2-0 at home.

Zrinjski are currently sitting in eighth place in the Bosnian Premier League, although they do have two games in hand.

The Bosnians have all been tested for Covid-19 before their departure and have since arrived in Cyprus for their pre-match preparations.

Apoel have all but confirmed the departure of Cypriot international defender Nicholas Ioannou. Ioannou will soon move to English club Nottingham Forest, where he’ll contend for the left-back spot with another former Manchester United player, Tyler Blackett. The deal is rumoured to be worth £500,000.

Apoel have found a ready-made solution to Ioannou’s departure in 23-year-old Christos Wheeler, who has had a solid start to the season playing on the left for the Nicosia club.

Apoel have had a few injuries to deal with, including Victor Klonaridis and Israeli forward Ben Sahar. Sahar might just be able to make the squad but this remains to be confirmed.

Domestically, Apoel are currently in seventh place in the table with seven points, three points off leaders Apollon.



