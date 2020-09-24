September 24, 2020

Audit boss says authorities should have looked harder into citizenship applicants

In four out of five citizenship by investment applications examined by the audit service, authorities had failed to adequately verify the provenance of the money used in the transactions and apparently ignored red flags such as an applicant being under investigation by Interpol while another was on the EU’s sanctions list, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the audit-service’s report one of the applicants was a politically exposed person (PEP) who did not disclose the fact, while a second applicant was included in reports that his name had been placed on the EU sanctions list.

A third individual declared the fact they were a PEP, which however had not been taken into consideration, while a fourth case was under investigation by Interpol in their country for financial crime.

“Parliament had not been informed about the aforementioned cases as is provided by the law,” the report said.

According to the information given to the audit-service, of the 1,597 applications filed after May 2018, 917 were approved, 35 were rejected and 10 withdrawn.

There were 635 outstanding applications, the report said. Of those, 91 contained notes referring to money laundering, false information and documents, high-risk individuals, possible criminal cases, dubious income sources, tax evasion, fraud, bribery, inclusion in the Panama Papers, and others.

“It is the view of our service that these applications, many of which had been submitted over 15 months ago … should have already been rejected, something we could have verified if further investigation had not been obstructed,” the report said.

Though cooperating initially, the interior ministry decided not to provide any further information to the auditor-general on the attorney-general’s advice.



