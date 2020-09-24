September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Staff Reporter

Famagusta hospital staff say all hospitals should treat Covid-19 patients

Peter Michael

Interest in Cyprus rises as wealthy Brits step up citizenship shopping

Reuters News Service

Eight year trek from tender launch to signing

Jean Christou

Covid-19 spike blamed on poor adherence to protocols

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kokkinos sounds alarm over cyber security

Jean Christou

Ryanair to launch Paphos-Paris flights in December

Staff Reporter
