Coronavirus: Second nurse at Larnaca hospital tests positive

A second nurse working at Larnaca general hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the cluster of transmissions to five, it was announced on Thursday morning.

The nurse, who has been experiencing some symptoms in recent days, works in the endoscopy department.

She is the second nurse from the department testing positive on the same day.

The department has already been closed for a week and has been disinfected.

Two doctors and five nurses, colleagues of the two cases, were ordered to self-isolate.

Patients’ appointments at the endoscopy department have been cancelled while people who were treated there were transferred to the state hospitals in Limassol and Nicosia.

The Larnaca hospital with its two cases is the fifth chain in Larnaca, where increased restrictions have been introduced following a string of outbreaks.

The biggest cluster is the Nea Salamina football team, which has 23 cases. The second is a restaurant on the Finikoudes beach front with four cases, while nine cases were diagnosed at a a hotel in the coastal area of Larnaca, the third cluster. The fourth is the Kition Diocese with four cases.

In Larnaca gatherings in people’s homes have been limited to ten people including children. The figure is 50 elsewhere.

Churches, mosques and other religious sites must limit gatherings to 75 in accordance with other protocols in place such as wearing masks.

Sporting events must take place without spectators.

The maximum number of people allowed to be served in restaurants is set at 75 indoors and 150 outdoors.

The operation of cinemas, theatres and cinemas is allowed with a maximum number of 75 indoors and 150 persons outdoors, observing in each case the guidelines and protocols.

Cocktail parties and congratulations at weddings and baptisms are prohibited. Only a physical presence at lunch or dinner is allowed, with a maximum of 350 people in attendance.

Sampling laboratory testing of 3,000 people in the Larnaca district begins immediately.

The new measures will remain in place for two weeks.





