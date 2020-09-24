September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid-19 spike blamed on poor adherence to protocols

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Infection Prevention and Control at the European University and specialist with training in infection control, Constantinos Tsioutis, has expressed concern over the increase of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus, particularly Larnaca, noting that this phenomenon will spread to the rest of Cyprus.

Tsioutis told CNA that the extent of the problem will become evident over the next few days. The epicentre of the spike, he said, seems to be Larnaca, adding that given the characteristics of Cyprus and experience gained so far, the problem will be island-wide and not restricted to a single district.

The Professor said the situation caused concern, not due to the number of cases, but that there will be multiple chains, which have broken out of the family or work circle.

He furthermore pointed out that most of the cases were due to insufficient adhering to the protocols at workplaces, football clubs etc.

The bottom line, he said, was that the public and businesses must be constantly reminded to observe personal hygiene and social distancing.

Tsioutis said the restrictive measures taken for Larnaca will place the situation under control and reminded that this had happened successfully in the case of Limassol.

Concluding, Tsioutis said this Winter would be difficult and that the last thing anyone wanted was a serious spike of cases before it even begins.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

