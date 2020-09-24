September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid-19 tests for Achna residents

By Staff Reporter01
Achna Community Council will be carrying out coronavirus tests on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus after 21 confirmed cases linked to Ethnikos Achnas football club.

In a written announcement, the council said that in cooperation with the Health Ministry, free random tests for coronavirus will be carried out by NIPD Genetics. The tests will be carried out at the community square on Monday and Tuesday, September 28 and 29 from 8 am to 5 pm.

It appealed to residents to be tested and said all should wear a mask and maintain a distance on site.



Staff Reporter

Source: Cyprus News Agency
