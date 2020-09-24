September 24, 2020

Drunk driver arrested with knives

A man was caught driving drunk and in possession of offensive weapons on Wednesday evening in Larnaca.

Members of the Larnaca emergency response team stopped a car driven by a 53-year-old who had a 43-year-old female passenger for a check at 10.45pm.

They called traffic police officers to the spot who performed a breathalyser which gave an indication of 73μg, while a second test registered the driver at 92μg, more than four times the legal limit of 22μg.

During a search of the vehicle the officer found an 84cm long metal pipe and two knives with 12 and 15cm blades.

The driver was arrested on the spot.



