September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drunken passengers arrested at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter00

Police are investigating a case of drunkenness, causing public disturbance, and public insult involving a British man who arrived at Paphos airport late Wednesday.

According to police, the 36-year-old arrived on a flight from the UK at around 11pm. At some point during the checking process including in the coronavirus protocols, he began to cause a fuss and began to kick down the metal bollards put in place to ensure orderly arrivals.

Paphos airport police were informed and the man was taken to a room at the airport. However, when they got him in the room, he began shouting and insulting the police who said he appeared to be intoxicated.

He was then arrested.



Staff Reporter

