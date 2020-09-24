September 24, 2020

Elderly man critical after traffic collision

An 89-year-old man is hospital in critical condition after a car collision on the Rizoelia-Ayia Napa highway.

According to the police, around 2pm a car driven by a 29-year-old man crashed into a parked vehicle.

At the time of the collision, the owner of the parked car – an 89-year-old man – was outside the vehicle, standing next to it.

The collision thrust the parked car onto the elderly man, injuring him.

He was rushed to Larnaca general hospital. His condition is described as critical.

Larnaca traffic police are investigating the precise circumstances of the incident.



