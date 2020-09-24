September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

EU says Belarus’ Lukashenko not legitimate president

By Reuters News Service00
European Commission headquarters in Brussels

President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people.

“The so-called ‘inauguration’ … and the new mandate claimed by Aleksander Lukashenko lack any democratic legitimacy,” the EU’s 27 states said in a statement.

“This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population, as expressed in numerous, unprecedented and peaceful protests since the elections, and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus.”



Related posts

Israel cabinet tightens coronavirus lockdown, Canada PM urges renewed caution

Reuters News Service

Two police officers shot amid Louisville protests over Breonna Taylor ruling

Reuters News Service

Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses elections

Reuters News Service

Biden says black turnout key to winning White House, battling inequality

Reuters News Service

Pandemic slashes worldwide income from work by a tenth

Leo Leonidou

Police officer charged over fatal Breonna Taylor shooting

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign