September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta hospital staff say all hospitals should treat Covid-19 patients

By Peter Michael01
Famagusta General
Famagusta General Hospital (photo Georgios Papageorgiou)

Medical staff at Famagusta General in Paralimni on Thursday want the hospital to stop being used as the coronavirus reference hospital, as it hinders them from caring for other patients not infected with the virus.

Speaking at a conference organised at the hospital, orthopaedist Dr Nikolaos Vasouris said they propose instead for the general hospitals in each district to deal with their own coronavirus cases, by creating departments.

“During the previous coronavirus period, very serious issues arose in the operation of the Famagusta Hospital, which resulted in the local community not being served,” he said.

Vasouris said the hospital serves thousands of patients, and during the last phase of the pandemic there were serious problems, which cannot continue.

“We, as workers in Famagusta General, believe we dealt with the first phase of this unknown and dangerous virus at it most difficult phase,” he said.

In a joint statement from all the medical staff addressed to the health minister, the state health services organisation Okypy, and local authorities, the staff called on them to find a solution to dealing with the coronavirus.

“By choosing Famagusta General as the reference hospital at the start of the pandemic, serious problems have been created in providing care to the local community,” the statement said.

All the hospital’s departments were closed for three months, causing staff to neglect the needs of patients with chronic illnesses and other patients.

At the meeting, the staff claimed they had to arrange for patients to be taken to other districts for treatment, as the hospital was focused on dealing with the coronavirus.

Twelve people are currently in treatment for coronavirus at Famagusta General, with one of them being in the high-dependency unit.



