Frederick University participates in new project expected to create green jobs for young islanders

The project won second place in the EU Sustainable Energy Awards
Frederick University is one of the proud partners of YENESIS (Youth Employment Network for Energy Sustainability in Islands), a project funded with €2.3 million by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the European Economic Area and Norway Grants Fund for Youth Employment. Recently, the project won second place in the EU Sustainable Energy Awards in the category ‘Youth’. This competition recognises the year’s top sustainable energy projects.
The project is expected to create employment opportunities for young people on the islands of Europe. Islands suffer from high unemployment throughout the year, with a seasonal peak on non-tourist periods, especially amongst young people. Young professionals in islands may face several challenges such as limited job opportunities that often require years of experience. This leads to a vicious cycle of a lack of job – lack of experience.
The project aims to address these challenges by creating green jobs in the islands. It primarily targets young people, between 25-29, who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), aiming to support the discouraged young people who have stopped looking for work and are therefore socially excluded.
Dr Zachariou and Dr Fokaides, the researches that participate on behalf of Frederick University explained the role of the university in the project: “Frederick University has undertaken the research on the conditions prevailing in European islands for employment in green occupations (renewable energy sources, energy saving in buildings, sustainable transport, sustainable tourism). We have also published a guide, which has been translated into 8 languages to guide young people aged 15-19 in relation to their employment requirements in the green sector professions, which is distributed to schools in Cyprus and the countries participating in the project. We are currently preparing a teaching course guide at the university level for courses related to the green sector professions, with material provided by other project partners.”