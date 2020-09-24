Havertz hits hat-trick as big guns dominate minnows

Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz hit a hat-trick on a night when Premier League sides inflicted Carabao Cup third-round misery on their EFL opponents.

Havertz spearheaded Chelsea’s 6-0 hammering of Barnsley with his first goals for the Blues since joining from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also found the net as Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell enjoyed promising Chelsea debuts.

Joelinton’s brace helped Newcastle to a 7-0 demolition of 10-man Morecambe, who had Toumani Diagouraga sent off after 33 minutes.

Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Isaac Hayden were also on target – Newcastle scoring five first-half goals in a match for the first time since 1993.

Jamaal Lascelles headed a sixth and a Sam Lavelle own goal completed Morecambe’s anguish to hand Newcastle a fourth-round tie at Newport.

Everton’s impressive start to the season continued with a 5-2 win at League One side Fleetwood.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was twice punished for blunders as Mark Duffy and Callum Camps scored.

But Everton, who led 2-0 at half-time, secured a home tie with West Ham as Richarlison (2), Alex Iwobi, Bernard and substitute Moise Kean found the target.

Arsenal set up a potential fourth-round clash with Liverpool by beating Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

A Christian Fuchs own goal and a last-gasp Eddie Nketiah tap-in saw the visitors wait on the outcome of Thursday’s tie between Lincoln and Liverpool.

Brighton booked a fourth-round meeting with Manchester United next week by easing past Preston 2-0 at Deepdale.

Second-half goals from Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis Mac Allister were enough for the Seagulls to advance and set up a second home meeting with United in the space of a few days with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side due at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Fulham made light of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s absence in a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage.

Aboubakar Kamara turned home Anthony Knockaert’s ninth-minute pass for the opener before Bobby Decordova-Reid scored for the second successive match after 32 minutes.

Josh Brownhill’s first Burnley goal since his January move from Bristol City helped the Clarets to a 2-0 win at Millwall.

Brownhill opened the scoring with a 30-yard screamer on the stroke of half-time, and Matej Vydra’s late effort sealed a home tie with Manchester City or Bournemouth at Turf Moor next week.

Stoke saw off Gillingham 1-0 with Tyrese Campbell’s first goal of the new season – a clinical finish after 37 minutes – enough to secure their progress to the last 16.





