September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

LOST

By CM Guest Columnist00
Dog

Balou was lost in Latchi Area (Near Porto Latchi restaurant) on the 28th August, around noon time.

She is a white Maltese mix breed dog, small in size, 16 years old, and she cannot hear or see very well.

She is a three-legged doggie, that cannot walk very well and for sure she cannot run.

She did not wear a collar due to skin allergies but she has a microchip.

If anyone has seen this adorable dog or know where she is, please contact her owner Jenny Chrysanthou at 99573211.



