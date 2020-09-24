September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for child porn

By Staff Reporter01

A 38-year-old man was placed under arrest Thursday on suspicion of possessing child pornography in digital format.

According to the police, the man had used cryptocurrency to purchase the pornographic material online. The material concerned sexual abuse of minors.

Having secured a warrant, police searched the suspect’s home and other premises. They located and seized two desktop computers, three other data storage devices, an external hard drive and a mobile phone.

Investigations are ongoing.



