September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Luxury Living

Marcia Thrasyvoulou| Trendsetter evokes simplicity without being too loud

Marcia Thrasyvoulou’s OCEAN BLUE beachwear line as well as her up and coming cocktail dress line signed under her own name, MARCIA, advocate for Thrasyvoulou’s desire to create fashion lines which evoke ‘simplicity without being too loud’. As a Cypriot fashion designer, Thrasyvoulou has been described as a trendsetter and her designs have been published in the trends sections of fashion publications such as Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. Elected as the “Fashion Designer of the Year” at the MADAME FIGARO Woman of the Year Awards Ceremony, Thrasyvoulou’s designs are aimed at making every woman feel confident, stylish and glamorous.



