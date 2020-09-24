September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Sport

Omonia Aradippou announce Covid-19 case among staff

By Jonathan Shkurko01

Second Division football team Omonia Aradippou said on Thursday the goalkeeping coach of its youth team has tested positive to coronavirus. The coach is among the Ethnikos Achnas cases announced on Wednesday.

According to CNA, the coach came into contact with four pupils, two lower high school (gymnasium), two upper high school (lyceum), and two members of the board.

All were put into isolation, and given rapid tests, which came back negative. They will also receive a PCR test.

The four students remained in isolation and did not attend school.

“After finding out about the coach’s test results, we immediately informed the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) and activated the health protocol in place and everyone who had contacts with him were immediately isolated and tested. All results came out negative,” the club said in an announcement.

The club also announced to have sanitised all facilities where the players train every day, including the locker rooms.

During the initial months of the pandemic last spring, Aradippou reported dozens of Covid-19 cases.



Related posts

Public hospitals under strain

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Nine new cases on Thursday

Staff Reporter

Famagusta hospital staff say all hospitals should treat Covid-19 patients

Peter Michael

Eight year trek from tender launch to signing

Jean Christou

Covid-19 spike blamed on poor adherence to protocols

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kokkinos sounds alarm over cyber security

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign