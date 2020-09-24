Omonia beaten by Olympiacos in Champions League qualifying

Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia were beaten 2-0 by Olympiacos Piraeus in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie on Wednesday night in Greece.
The first 30 minutes saw Olympiacos dominating possession, constraining the visitors in their own half, with the only highlight being a powerful shot from distance from Camara. The shot was blocked by Fabiano.
Olympiacos threatened to open the score again in the 36th minute when a cross from Valbuena was met by Hassan in the air, but the latter’s header went over the bar.
Omonia defender Luftner then received a yellow card when he cynically pulled Fortounis back to stop Olympiacos from counter-attacking.
Fortounis had a chance to score just after half-time with a first time volley but could not keep the ball from flying over the bar.
Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins wanted to switch things up in the 59th minute with a double substitution, bringing on El Arabi and Randelovic for Masouras and Fortounis.
Olympiacos won a penalty in the 68th minute when a driven through-ball to Randelovic resulted in Omonia defender Lecjaks committing a handball during a tussle for possession of the ball, even though there were suspicions of a foul from the Serbian winger. French veteran Mathieu Valbuena did not miss from the spot.
Omonia had a chance to equalise in the 74th minute but Beautheac’s shot from the edge of the box lacked accuracy.
El Arabi had two more chances to score in the 77th and 80th minute, but the forward first skied a close-range shot before having a good header saved by Fabiano.
Fabiano intervened again in the 90th minute, parrying away a good free-kick from Valbuena.
Olympiacos grabbed their second goal in the second minute of injury time when El Arabi’s well-hit shot from distance nestled in Fabiano’s bottom left-hand corner, leaving the Nicosia side with a lot to do in the second leg in Nicosia, if they are to qualify for the tournament’s group stage.
Results from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday:
Play-offs –
—————————————————-
Olympiakos Piraeus (0) 2 Omonia Nicosia (0) 0
…. aggregate: 2-0
Olympiakos Piraeus win
Molde (0) 3 Ferencváros (1) 3
…. aggregate: 3-3
Gent (1) 1 Dynamo Kyiv (1) 2
…. aggregate: 1-2
Dynamo Kyiv win