Paphos rallies to find suitable blood donor match for young woman with leukemia

By Bejay Browne

Tens of individuals and local businesses in Paphos have mobilised to organise events to find a bone marrow match to help save the life of a young woman from Emba.

Nikoleta Chrysanthou has been diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia for the second time and appealed for help from members of the public to help save her life, as none of her immediate relatives were found to be compatible.

The young woman recently posted an appeal on her Facebook page, which has resulted in residents and businesses in Paphos rallying to try and help her find a match.

“For those who do not know me, my name is Nikoleta Chrysanthou and I am 24 years old from Paphos. I am currently writing to you from the Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder) hospital in Germany because I need your help,” she wrote.

“Please everyone aged 18-45 so they can visit the nearest hospital in their area and give a sample. It’s a very simple process, but my life now depends on it. If no donor is found I do not know what to expect when I finish the chemotherapy.”

Nikoleta is currently in hospital in Germany and posts regularly to thank all of those involved in trying to save her life.

“My heartfelt thanks to PASYNO (the pancyprian nurses union) and the NGO, L.A AngelsHope for the excellent organisation of the pan-Cypriot sampling for bone marrow donors, as well as all the volunteers who helped to obtain the samples. Today you have given hope to many here in Germany,” she said.

A large sampling effort to find a match will also take place on October 4, and the week preceding (the exact dates, times and places will be announced shortly) in the Paphos communities of Emba, Chlorakas and Kissonerga, announced the DIAS Emba sports cultural association. They will carry out the largest sampling effort for volunteer bone marrow donors in the quest so far, they noted.

“Nikoleta is our daughter, our sister, our friend and she’s not alone. We’re all going to find the donor we’re looking for,” the association announced.

‘Coffee Deer’ in Emba are also inviting those who wish to help and are aged 18-45, to visit their store on Saturday September 26 from 9am to 11am to give a sample.

The sampling process is simple and only takes around five minutes. It involves collecting saliva on a cotton swab and is painless.

Alphamega Hypermarkets is one of the businesses that have been involved in the search, as the young woman’s mother is a colleague.

The supermarket chain noted that they are reinforcing the bone marrow donor register of Karaiskakio Foundation as part of the effort to find a compatible donor for Nicoletta and sampling recently took place at their store in a number of towns including Paphos.

Deloubak Cafe in Paphos have also shown support by organising a fund raising event for Nikoletta.

“I need you. I am looking for one of you who is compatible with me to become my donor, bone marrow donor, life donor. In case you are not my donor, be sure that somewhere there is someone else that you can help.”

To register on the bone marrow transplant list: Karaiskakio Foundation: 22 772700.






