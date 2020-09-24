September 24, 2020

Pavement works in old Nicosia on Sunday

Pavement repair works on Pentadaktylou, Ermou and Thiseos streets in Nicosia’s old city will be carried out on Sunday, the municipality announced on Thursday.

The works will take place from 6am until 5pm.

Pentadaktylou Street, from its junction with Tempon Street, until its junction with Ermou Street, will remain closed. Thiseos Street will remain closed from its junction with Agiou Ioanni Street until the junction with Pentadaktylou Street. Also, Ermou Street will remain closed from its junction with Pentadaktylou Street until its junction with Famagusta Street.

The public is asked to follow the instructions of the traffic police and the traffic signs that will be placed for this purpose.

The municipality expresses regret for any inconvenience caused.

 



