September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pupils to protest lack of planning

By Staff Reporter01

Secondary school pupils will skip the fifth and sixth periods in school on Friday saying authorities have failed to make adequate arrangements to cover syllabus missed during the coronavirus outbreak in the previous school year.

Psem, which represents secondary school pupils, says letters to the education ministry have gone unanswered. Syllabus missed last year has not been covered and pupils will be obliged to resort to private lessons to cover it, they said.

They also slammed conditions at the schools saying the obligation to wear masks only compounded the problems created by the heat and lack of air conditioning in the class rooms .

Psem said that some pupils have fainted and that they had asked the minister and the health ministry’s team of scientists to come up with solutions, but their request has gone unanswered and their proposals – including fewer pupils in class and shorter teaching period  — have been ignored.



