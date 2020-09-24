September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
The Open House Festival returns

By Eleni Philippou00
Open House

An initiative that has been around since 2010, organised by Dance House Lemesos, the Open House Festival returns for its 11th edition next week, giving audiences the opportunity to become more familiar with contemporary performing art-making.

The identity of Open House Festival is rather innovative and daring and the invited works propose a more current approach to the human condition and the multiple narratives of the ‘body’. Moreover, the festival’s programme aims to broadening the perception and understanding in relation to art-making and the creative practices of choreography and performing arts in general.

Within the festival’s programme, the artists selected for Dance House Lemesos’ Moving the New programme have the opportunity to present works in progress. As such, there will be a series of performances around various Limassol venues, between October 2 and 4. The full programme can be found on the festival’s Facebook Page. To attend, make sure you reserve seats and purchase tickets in advance from the box office at Dance House Lemesos (Monday to Friday 9am-1pm and 3-6pm).

Opening the festival is a 60-minute performance called Solo project: SKY where ten young Cyprus-based dancers have been invited to co-create a dance performance with the aim to explore their personal/spatial boundaries and the physical limits of the body in relation with the whole ensemble.

 

11th Open House Festival

Various performances by choreographers and dancers. October 2-4. Organised by Dance House Lemesos. Numerous locations in Limassol. €8. Tel: 25-340618



