September 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman critical after being hit by car

By Jean Christou01

A 23-year-old woman was in a critical condition on Thursday after she was hit by a car in Aglandjia, Nicosia.

Police said the accident occurred around 6.45. The woman, a college student, was crossing the street from a pedestrian crossing, when she was struck by an oncoming car driven by a 53-year-old man.

She was rushed to Nicosia general hospital, where she is now on life support.

The 53-year-old driver was placed under arrest. He tested negative for both alcohol and narcotics.



