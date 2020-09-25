Celebrating the Life and Teachings of Gandhi

The University of Nicosia, in association with the High Commission of India, Nicosia, are organising an online webinar and digital photo exhibition on the Life of Gandhi, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the International Day of Non-Violence. The event will take place on September 29 between 11am and 1pm. You can watch the webinar here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ovu3sT-qvo
The guest speaker on the day is a renowned Gandhian, Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna, who was born and brought up in Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram in Sevagram near Wardha in Maharashtra. Dr Shobhana Radhakrishna has cultivated a strong ideological connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals since childhood and spent the past two decades exploring ways in which to better spread his philosophy to people in India and abroad, by giving lectures, workshops and delivering the Gandhi Katha.
Katha is an Indian oral tradition, by which knowledge and tradition is passed down to generations. It is extremely popular in religious storytelling and other performances and ritual events in Hinduism.
Talks will also be delivered by Her Excellency, Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, High Commissioner of India, and by the Senior Vice Rector of the University of Nicosia, Professor Constantinos N. Phellas.
The event underscores the importance and relatability of Gandhi’s teachings, especially in light of the changed environment due to Covid-19. Indeed, Gandhi’s practical actions are regarded as all the more needed in these crucial times. His teachings reveal how to remain positive and to empower others in making practical life changes in the pursuit of serving humanity, for which Mahatma Gandhi stands as a role model for all times.
The event will further promote, as emphasised by Professor Phellas, Senior Vice Rector of the University of Nicosia, the excellent relationship and enhanced cultural cooperation between the university and the High Commission of India. This has led to a variety of cultural activities that promote Indian culture more widely, including Indian film screenings, as well as a dedicated Book Corner of Indian Culture.
“We are particularly proud to help in spreading the life lessons of Mahatma Gahdhi, celebrating in this way the life and teachings of a truly great leader and uniquely gifted human being,” Phellas said, commenting on the event.