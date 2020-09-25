September 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: eight new cases announced on Friday (Updated)

By Peter Michael0152
The health ministry on Friday announced eight new cases of coronavirus from 2,615 tests.

Two cases were identified through testing on passengers over the past two days.  One is an Omonia player, who tested positive at the airport after arriving from Greece on Thursday, September 24.

The other is an Indian man, who arrived in Larnaca from Birmingham on September 23.

Four cases were found from individuals tested on private initiative.  One developed a lack of smell and was tested on September 24.

The second returned from Moldova on September 12, and on the twelfth day of the mandatory quarantine, was tested and found positive.

The third developed symptoms on September 14 and was tested.  The fourth also had symptoms and was tested.

One case was found by tests conducted at state hospital laboratories.  The individual had symptoms for a week.

One case is a student from Limassol, who developed symptoms on September 22 and was tested on the recommendation of a personal doctor.

This brings the total cases to 1,671.

Fourteen people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.  One of the patients is in the high-dependency unit.



