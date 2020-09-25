September 25, 2020

Coronavirus: ‘overworked’ staff at Famagusta hospital stage protest

Staff at the Famagusta general hospital, the reference facility for Covid-19 cases, staged a short protest on Friday at noon, when they stopped working for half an hour.

The recent spike in cases has taken a toll on the staff at the hospital, they say, with doctors and nurses complaining that they are being overworked in recent weeks.

“We respect the decision of the council of ministers to use our hospital as the reference facility for Covid-19 cases,” the scientific director at the hospital Amalia Hadjiyianni said.

“However, I cannot ignore the cry for help from our doctors and nurses, who have been working tirelessly and without rest for the past weeks.”

“The hospital needs more staff if we want it to continue to operate at a satisfactory and efficient level.”

Hadjiyianni added that many of the people working at the Famagusta general hospital were separated from their families for months during the peak of the pandemic back in spring and that the situation does not seem to have changed.

“We are not getting enough support. The staff at the hospital, doctors, nurses and paramedics, have all reached their limits, she said.

A total of 14 coronavirus patients is currently being treated at the Famagusta general hospital.

Out of the 14 patients, one is in the intensive care unit, while the conditions of all other patients are being closely monitored by doctors. Two more people are expected to be admitted at the hospital on Friday.

At the start of the pandemic, the hospital was treating 28 patients, five of whom were in intensive care. Famagusta hospital has 110 beds plus another 10 in the renal unit.



